Parker House to dispute ‘nuisance’ charges by Sea Girt ABC

SEA GIRT — The Parker House plans to dispute “nuisance” charges that the Sea Girt Alcoholic Beverage Control Board [ABC] filed against it earlier this year, according to Roger J. McLaughlin, the attorney who represents the establishment.



Charles Sapienza, an attorney for the Sea Girt ABC, confirmed the charges Friday and said The Parker House was served with them on June 17. He said that the board had not made them public and that notification was required only to the establishment.



Hearings on the charges are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19 and Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the Spring Lake Heights municipal building. Mr. Sapienza said that the hearings had been scheduled for July but were postponed at the request of The Parker House.

Documents received by The Parker House cite multiple alleged public nuisance incidents said to have occurred between Sept. 1 and 2, 2018 and May 10 and 31, 2019, Mr. McLaughlin said.

The notice cites 12 incidents in 2018 as well as 48 incidents in 2019, all at times when police had responded to calls in the vicinity of The Parker House, he said.

Of the 60 incidents, about 20 involved police officers assisting The Parker House in ejections of unruly patrons, following a process that Mr. McLaughlin has said was requested by the Sea Girt Police Department. The rest of the incidents were responses to citizen complaints and disorderly conduct in the vicinity of The Parker House, he said.

