The Wall football team will play its home opener Friday night against Rumson-Fair Haven at 7 p.m.

This is one of the top matchups in the Shore Conference in Week 2 and will provide a measuring stick for the Crimson Knights and the Bulldogs in terms of Shore superiority.

Rumson is coming off a big 20-14 win over Red Bank Catholic in Week 1, while the Crimson Knights went on the road and defeated Middletown North 23-10 last Friday.

Check back for updates following the game.

