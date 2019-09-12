Sea Girt Beach Patrol wraps up summer season

SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Beach Patrol wrapped up another summer season this past weekend and according to Lifeguard Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Timothy Harmon, it was a successful summer for the guards.

“We had phenomenal weather and the weekends were very busy,” he said. “That led to the guys and girls of the staff being busy every single day.”

Mr. Harmon said the around 70-guard squad was always at the beach, protecting beachgoers and preventing accidents.

“The water was relatively calm and it was probably one of the calmer summers we’ve dealt with,” said Mr. Harmon.

The beach patrol is a mix of full-time and part-time lifeguards and trainers. Some work weekends, at different times of the summer or whenever called in.

“Having a pool of lifeguards who go through the training throughout the year keeps us on an even keel all year long,” said Mr. Harmon.

