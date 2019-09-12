RAFTS to hold breakfast to celebrate recovery month

MANASQUAN — Recovery Advocates for the Shore [RAFTS] will hold a community breakfast this weekend to celebrate recovery month.

The breakfast will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 67 Atlantic Ave.

The organization typically holds a breakfast the first Saturday of every month, however, as to not conflict with other recovery events that day the breakfast will be the second Saturday of the month.

“This month we’re honoring September’s recovery month. So we’re going to have a more special breakfast this month in celebration of recovery month,” Nicole Federici, co-founder of RAFTS said. “We’ll have speakers throughout the morning and a catered breakfast.”

“We invite everyone in the community to come out and show their support for the organization and people that are in recovery and people struggling.”

Ms. Federici added they are encouraging people to listen to the speakers and to also sign the RAFTS recovery ribbon with their name and recovery date.

