Borough holds first reading of bamboo ordinance

LAKE COMO — The Borough Council held the first reading and introduction of an ordinance that would prohibit planting of bamboo in the borough at the Sept. 3 meeting.

If this ordinance were to be approved, residents of Lake Como would not be allowed to plant any type of running bamboo.

The ordinance defines running bamboo as “any monopodial [running] woody grass from the genera of bamboo including, but not limited to, bambusa, phyllostachys and pseudosasa, as well as common bamboo, golden bamboo and arrow bamboo.”

According to the ordinance, the purpose of the ban is to preserve and protect private and public property from the damaging spread of running bamboo grasses and to protect indigenous plants and wildlife they support from the invasive spread of such bamboo.

