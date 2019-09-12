Avon Historical Society recognizes home built in 1896

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Each year the Avon Historical Society holds a presentation to recognize owners of historic properties in town. This year they recognized Margaret Ryan and her home at 330 Garfield Ave.

Society president Maureen Hinman and vice-president Janice Scrabis presented a plaque to Ms. Ryan and her son, Jack Ryan, at Monday night’s commissioner meeting.

Mr. Ryan thanked the historical society and “Norah Magrini for her diligent work in this research.”

Ms. Hinman said that the historical society had to conduct a “very unique form of research” into the property, which took years to do. She said rather than reviewing documents such as maps, titles and mortgages they had to research the life of the home’s first owner, which was Rev. Andrew Armstrong, who was a pastor at the Avon Baptist Church.

