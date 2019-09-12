Annual Heart Walk to be held on Manasquan Boardwalk

MANASQUAN — Big Hearts to Little Hearts will hold its 13th annual Heart Walk on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The 1.5 mile walk takes place on the Manasquan Boardwalk beginning at 11 a.m., participants should plan to arrive at 10 a.m. for registration. The walk will be held regardless of the weather. The walk is followed by a lunch buffet at Leggett’s, as well as face painting and a 50/50 raffle.

Lynne Accisano-Stanek, president of Big Hearts to Little Hearts, said: “We are deeply grateful to all the families that come out and to Leggett’s for helping us make a difference.”

“We’re expecting our largest crowd yet. This year we will probably have more than 200 adults … and at least 150 children,” which includes the “heart warriors” and their siblings.

To register for the walk, visit https://bighearts2littlehearts.com/events/2019-annual-heart-walk/. The registration fee for adults is $45 or participants can raise a minimum of $45 to walk. Children under 18 are free.

