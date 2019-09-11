Wall remembers 9/11 victims on 18th anniversary of attacks

WALL TOWNSHIP — Local victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were remembered in solemn ceremonies at the township 9/11 memorial site Tuesday evening.

“We don’t need any type of memorial to remember our loved ones because they are always on our minds, everyday; but today, we come together collectively to honor them. This site will forever bear the names of our township residents who were the victims of 9/11,” Mayor Kevin P. Orender said.

The town’s 9/11 memorial site is situated on a grassy slope just north of the library at the municipal complex at 2700 Allaire Road.

Tuesday’s ceremony included a presentation of colors, invocation, remarks by township officials and presentation of wreaths for the five township residents who perished in the attacks: John E. Connolly, Christopher Lunder, James J. McAlary Jr., Alfonse J. Niedermeyer and Robert W. O’Shea.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.