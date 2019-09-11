‘Sudden significant issues’ halt South End pavilion project

SPRING LAKE — The borough council Tuesday night voted to rescind a contract for the reconstruction of the South End Pavilion, postponing the start of the construction project and re-opening the pool facility for use through Sept. 29.

Mayor Jennifer Naughton said the move was prompted by “sudden significant issues.” She said the borough would again put the project out to bid. No timeline was immediately provided.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.