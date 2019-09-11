Boro teams make run toward B South title

LAKEWOOD — The Point Boro boys and girls cross country teams each took one step closer to claiming B South titles after defeating Jackson Liberty and Lacey, respectively, on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Senior Paul DeJacimo and company helped the boys team get off to a strong start this season by beating Jackson Liberty 23-33 and Lacey 17-46 at Ocean County Park [OCP] in Lakewood. The two victories moved the Panthers closer to winning their ninth-straight title.

“I think it’s just validation, especially for the team, we’ve come a long way,” DeJacimo said. “Jackson has always been our biggest competitors, so we always try to put everything out at this meet.”

DeJacimo crossed the finish line first [16:54]. It marked as the inaugural first-place finish of his varsity career.

Sophomore Nick Minervini came in fourth [17:41] and freshman Blaik Slavinski shined in his varsity debut by taking fifth [18:14]. Senior Luke Hulit finished seventh [18:45] and senior Daniel Brouder placed eighth [18:50].

The Panthers move to 2-0 to start their season. After beating one of the historically top teams in B South, Boro is off to a good start this fall.

“I think they recognize the importance and their standing in the team being more significant,” head coach Kevin Conheeney said. “They have embraced it.”

Panthers become Lion tamers

The Point Boro girls cross country team is in a league of its own.

The Panthers entire top seven finished in front of their competition, defeating the Jackson Liberty Lions and the Lacey Lions 15-50 at Ocean County Park on Tuesday, Sept 10.

“I think it was definitely more of a challenge going into it because the first race brings lots of anxiety for everyone, they are excited, but scared to get out there,” senior Sarah Kimak said. “Having the bigger competition was also better in a way because we all knew we had to go in there and get it done.”

Seniors Molly Kate Sabia and Sarah Kimak sprinted to the front and never looked back.

Sabia won with ease by dropping 19:12. Kimak came in second at 20:09. Sophomore Kiera Munyan placed third [21:54] with junior Paiton Langan, sophomore Kirra Norling, freshman Ann Heras and sophomore Makenzie Pfeffer coming in fourth [22:35], fifth [22:36], sixth [22:39] and seventh [23:49]

The Panthers now rank as one of the top teams in B South at 2-0.

“It’s very exciting to see the girls race, you can always practice so much,” head coach Billy Kostenko said. “They looked competitive, were sticking together, working with the groups they do in practice and will probably be able to grow from that.”

