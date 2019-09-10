Woman hurt when dump truck smashes SUV on Route 138

WALL TOWNSHIP — A Wall Township woman was injured when a dump truck smashed her sport-utility vehicle in a crash that tied up Monday morning rush-hour traffic on Route 138 eastbound.

Police said the accident happened around 7:20 a.m. when the dump truck swerved to avoid a vehicle stopped at the traffic signal at Allenwood Road and then overturned onto the SUV, trapping the driver inside. She was extricated and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The truck driver was uninjured.

The truck spilled sand, gunite and 25 gallons of oil onto the roadway, which was cleaned up by Monmouth County Hazmat and the state Department of Environmental Protection.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.