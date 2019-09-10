William George Chamberlin

By
Star News Group Staff
-
44 views

William George Chamberlin, 66, of Manasquan, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with his wife by his side.

A graduate of Seton Hall University, Bill worked as a Financial Systems Analyst for A.I.G. in New York City, Princeton University, and Crum &