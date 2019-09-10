Planning board OKs new West Belmar ShopRite

WALL TOWNSHIP — A new Saker ShopRite supermarket planned for construction on Route 35 at 18th Avenue in the West Belmar section has been green-lighted by the planning board.

The board on Monday, Sept. 9, unanimously approved site plans and variances for the new 81,626-square-foot supermarket to be built on two parcels that currently house a vacant Foodtown store and an auto body shop, which would be torn down. No timetable has been set for construction.

The approval came after the plans were presented on May 20 and July 15. Several residents of Grove Street, whose homes back up to the property, had objected to the variances, including an undersized buffer. The ShopRite facade would be oriented toward Route 35, rather than 18th Avenue, as is the Foodtown building.

After conferring with township and planning board professionals, the applicant made a number of revisions to the plan, including eliminating an attached retail store; shifting the building closer to Route 35; adding an 8-foot-tall sound-attenuation fence; and restricting truck delivery hours to between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

