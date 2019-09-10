Mary Robertson

Star News Group Staff
Mary Robertson, 94, of Toms River, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.

Mary was born in Paisley, Scotland and raised in Kearny. She was a graduate of St. Cecilia’s Grammar School and High School, Kearny. Mary had lived in Germany due to her husband’s military