Joseph A. LaTesta

By
Star News Group Staff
-
14 views

Joseph A. LaTesta, 79, of Belmar, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

Joseph was a member of Teamsters Local 707 in New York and worked for Hemingway and North Penn trucking corporations. After retiring he became the school crossing guard at Belmar Elementary School and a badge checker at gate 14 on Belmar