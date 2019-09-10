Brielle Day celebration draws estimated 10,000 guests

BRIELLE — Thousands of visitors gathered in under a near-cloudless sky on Saturday, Sept. 7, for the annual Brielle Day celebration. The event included the Hill & Dale 10k Challenge, the Woman’s Club of Brielle’s 47th annual Brielle Day Craft Show and booths representing 14 community organizations.

Jayne Linfante, a chief organizer of the craft show, estimated that 10,000 guests passed through the grounds of Brielle Park by day’s end.

“I’d call it a success,” Ms. Linfante said. “There’s so many people here … it’s a very good [turnout].”

The craft show featured over 175 vendors from throughout the local region and beyond. One registered vendor flew in from Hawaii, while another hailed from Minnesota. Vendors and attendees alike expressed their enthusiasm for the event, which represents The Woman’s Club’s largest fundraiser of the year. The group, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, will donate the day’s craft show proceeds to local charities in spring 2020.

“This is my favorite craft show of the year,” said Jennifer Davis of Wall Township. “We’ve been coming for at least the past five years … the crafts here are very high quality.”

Sally Qualman, of Teatime Tears, is a vendor who creates artwork from repurposed china with her sister, Nancy. Ms. Qualman credits The Woman’s Club volunteers for “a beautiful, beautiful show.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.