Brick Council sets vote to oppose school aid cuts tonight

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Council will vote this evening on a formal resolution to officially oppose the N.J. Department of Education’s state aid formula that has resulted in the loss by the school district of millions of dollars in aid over the past year and will result in a total of $23 million in aid lost over the next several years.

According to a statement released prior to the Sept. 10 meeting, which begins at 7 p.m., the mayor and council are in agreement with members of the Brick Schools administration the new formula is unfair to the school district.

Mayor John Ducey specifically cited his concern with the lack of transparency as to how the state apportions aid to schools in the statement.

“Since the formula has not been disclosed the mayor believes that the current formula does not take into account the impact of the loss of tax ratables as a result of Superstorm Sandy,” a press release from the township states.

“The township is still down over $300 million in ratables. Also, there is no certainty that the number of students on free and reduced-price lunch programs or the number of students with special needs is being considered.

“The fact that the formula is being kept a secret leads one to believe that there must be flaws, it’s time to start from scratch with a fair formula for all,” Mayor Ducey said in a statement released prior to tonight’s council meeting.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.