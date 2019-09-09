Wall holds off Middletown North in football opener

MIDDLETOWN — The Wall football team didn’t get off to the start they wanted on Friday, but they ultimately came away with a 23-10 victory over Middletown North.

The Knights gave up an early touchdown to the Lions and trailed 10-7 heading into the fourth quarter before the team finally put the clamps down.

Wall would outscore Middletown North 16-0 in the final quarter to take control of the game.

Logan Peters connected on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Dale McNally to give Wall its first lead with 10:36 left in the fourth quarter.

A safety made it a 16-10 Wall lead before Casey Larkin put the finishing touches on the Lions with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Wall improved to 1-0 on the season with the victory and the team will host Rumson-Fair Haven this Friday in a marquee matchup.

