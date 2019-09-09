More than 800 attend Bishop’s Mass in Belmar

BELMAR — More than 800 congregants from several Roman Catholic parishes gathered in Maclearie Park as the Bishop of Trenton celebrated an outdoor Mass on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Bishop David O’Connell led the worship service in conjunction with local including St. Rose in Belmar, St. Catherine-St. Margaret, of Spring Lake, Church of the Ascension – Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta, of Bradley Beach, St. Elizabeth, of Avon-By-The Sea and St. Mark, of Sea Girt.

The churches are part of Cohort 19, created by the Diocese of Trenton as a vehicle for the sharing of resources by parishes in an era of declining church attendance.

“What a great joy it is for me to be here, as it is each year to celebrate the Mass with all of you,” Bishop O’Connell said.

“We join together as a family, as a community of faith in Cohort 19.”

