Jody DiStasio, 61, of Avon-By-The-Sea and Singer Island, Florida, passed away on Aug. 29, 2019.
 
Captain Jody DiStasio has left for his final charter in a canyon way above us all. After riding out the waves, he has steered his boat to calm waters where the fish are plenty and the weather is