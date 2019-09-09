Gary G. Bush

Gary G. Bush, 46, of Belmar, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at his home in Belmar.

Gary was born in Dover, and had resided in Toms River, and then in the Shore area for many years before moving to Belmar 8 years ago.

He was a graduate of Toms River High School North