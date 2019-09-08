Police: Vehicle overturns, ‘rolls several times’ in Brick accident

BRICK TOWNSHIP— A township teenager is currently being treated at Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center after her vehicle veered off the roadway on Saturday, according to the Brick Township Police Department.

At 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 7, Michelle Picconione, 19, of Brick, was driving a 1998 Jeep Wrangler north along Brick Boulevard near the intersection with Drum Point Road. As her vehicle crossed the intersection, it veered off the roadway onto the property of Drum Point Arms Apartments, located on 415 Brick Boulevard, according to police.

The vehicle hit the curb, according to police, causing it to roll several times until it came to a stop at the Brick Boulevard entrance of the apartment complex.

MONOC paramedics, along with Brick Township Police and Brick Township Fire Companies 21 and 22 responded to the scene.

First responders treated Ms. Piccione’s injuries at the scene before transporting her to the medical center, which is located in Neptune. According to a statement from police, she sustained lower-body and possible internal injuries.

