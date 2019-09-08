Prosecutor’s Office investigating Brick homicide

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, with the Brick Township Police Department, has opened an investigation of a homicide that took place in the township on Saturday, Sept. 7.
According to an announcement posted online Sunday afternoon by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio, the homicide “took place at a Brick Township residence” on Saturday.
The investigation was described as “active and ongoing” and anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. John Murphy of the Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at [732] 929-2027 or Detective Mark Byrne of the Brick Township Police Department at [732] 262-1117.
For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.
Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.
Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.