Prosecutor’s Office investigating Brick homicide

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, with the Brick Township Police Department, has opened an investigation of a homicide that took place in the township on Saturday, Sept. 7.

According to an announcement posted online Sunday afternoon by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio, the homicide “took place at a Brick Township residence” on Saturday.

The investigation was described as “active and ongoing” and anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. John Murphy of the Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at [732] 929-2027 or Detective Mark Byrne of the Brick Township Police Department at [732] 262-1117.

Ocean County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were seen outside a home on Acorn Drive, in the Cedar Bridge Manor development of Brick on Sunday afternoon. Brick Township Police vehicles were blocked access to the roadway on Eastern and Lions lanes.

Police blocking off the area said there was an ongoing investigation currently underway.

One resident, who lives near the home, said he saw police search the area between 2 and 3 a.m. this morning. Police used searchlights to investigate the area, he said.

Several residents remarked on how safe this Cedar Bridge Manor area of Brick is, and were surprised to see so much police activity in the area.

“People don’t even close their doors around here,” said one resident walking her dog down Eastern Lane. “They will now.”

Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio was reached for comment on Sunday afternoon but said he could not disclose where the incident took place “at this time.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.