Brick police arrest suspect in string of car burglaries

BRICK TOWNSHIP — After weeks of investigation, Brick police have arrested a suspect in a series of burglaries in residential neighborhoods where he is charged with entering residents’ cars at night and stealing contents including cash and Xbox consoles.

According to a post on the Brick Township Police Facebook page, the investigation begun in July lead to the suspect, Gabriel Mosier of Brick, who was arrested Sept. 3 after he was observed at the WaWa on Brick Blvd. entering a black Honda Civic.

According to police, in late July a string of car burglaries occurred on Adamston Road and nearby Morsell Drive and initial reports taken by patrol and video footage from area residents turned up a small pool of suspects for investigators to follow up on.