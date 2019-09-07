Brick police arrest suspect in string of car burglaries

BRICK TOWNSHIP — After weeks of investigation, Brick police have arrested a suspect in a series of burglaries in residential neighborhoods where he is charged with entering residents’ cars at night and stealing contents including cash and Xbox consoles.
According to a post on the Brick Township Police Facebook page, the investigation begun in July lead to the suspect, Gabriel Mosier of Brick, who was arrested Sept. 3 after he was observed at the WaWa on Brick Blvd. entering a black Honda Civic.
According to police, in late July a string of car burglaries occurred on Adamston Road and nearby Morsell Drive and initial reports taken by patrol and video footage from area residents turned up a small pool of suspects for investigators to follow up on.
By early August, the investigation had led Detective Joseph Leskowski to Mr. Mosier as the suspect and by mid-August he had signed complaints and warrants were issued for Mr. Mosier’s arrest.
On Sept. 3, at approximately 10:30 a.m., police said, Sgt. Erik Olsen and Detective Bernardino Alvarado observed Mr. Mosier in the area of Brick Blvd. and contacted Detective Leskowski who responded to the area. After Mr. Mosier was observed entering an office building and exiting about 10 minutes later, he then walked over to the WaWa next door.where he entered a black Honda civic. According to police, Detective Leskowski made contact with the suspect, who was subsequently arrested and lodged in the Ocean County Jail.
Charges against Mr. Mosier include several counts of Defiant Trespass, Burglary and Theft.
