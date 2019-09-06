Wall High School briefly evacuated after reports of smoke

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township High School was evacuated Friday afternoon, while firefighters investigated a report that occupants of the building had smelled smoke.



“All we have is ‘smell of smoke,” said Wall Township Police Capt. Gregory Carpino, shortly after 3:30 p.m. “Anyone in the building has been evacuated.”



By 4:10 p.m., people were being allowed to re-enter the school.







For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_wall_nw]