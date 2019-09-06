Take a book, share a book, in Point Pleasant Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Take a book, share a book stations will begin to pop up around Point Pleasant Beach after a collaboration between G. Harold Antrim Elementary School and Point Pleasant Beach High School was approved by the school district’s board of education.

Also known as “Little Free Libraries,” these tiny book exchanges are libraries without the hassle of trying to remember when your book is due. Kimberly Carr, an art teacher at Antrim, stumbled across little libraries while on a trip to North Carolina, and thought teaching borough students how to design and build these in class for the community would yield positive results for locals, visitors and students alike.

“Stumbling across these is truly part of the charm and adventure of them,” wrote Ms. Carr in an email.

“‘Little Free Libraries’ are popping up all over and it is a great way to connect to the community. I currently teach architectural designs to the seventh-grade students and was thinking it would be fun to take some of their designs and make them into these small library exchanges. I would like the students to be able to understand and experience spatial relationships while learning hands-on practical skills starting with a 3D printed prototype.”

Ms. Carr reached out to Richard LaDuca, who teaches woodshop at Point Pleasant Beach High School and he agreed to have his high school students build libraries to scale from the prototypes, which will then be installed throughout the municipality.

