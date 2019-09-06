Route 35 bridge work to resume Sept. 20

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — After halting for the summer season, work will resume on the Route 35 Veterans of All Wars Bridge over Ashley Avenue on Friday, Sept. 20, and is expected to continue until the spring of 2020, according to Stephen Schapiro, deputy director of communications for the New Jersey Department of Transportation [DOT],

Repairs were completed on the northbound side of the bridge before Memorial Day, and now the $6.3 million federally funded bridge rehabilitation project will pick up where it left off — on the southbound side of the span, that connects Point Pleasant Beach and Brielle..

“It would have been great if they were able to get it done the first try, but they’re going to have to do it again. So, they’re going to do the other side, and hopefully it won’t take as long and they’ll get the job done right this time,” said Mayor Stephen Reid on Wednesday.

The mayor said he had a discussion with Borough Administrator Christine Riehl over his concern for the construction start date interfering with the Sept. 21 Festival of the Sea, which draws tens of thousands to the borough, during Tuesday’s council meeting.



“Like you heard last night, they were going to be coming back earlier, and we suggested to them that they don’t come back until after the seafood festival, but they’ll get started right away, they know what they have to do.”

