New school year, new principal at Antrim School

POINT PLEASANT BEACH— By a unanimous vote, Tara Weber was chosen as the new principal of G. Harold Antrim Elementary School during Tuesday morning’s special Point Pleasant Beach Board of Education meeting

The meeting was called after the former principal, Mr. Thomas O’hara, retired from the role last week.

“She’s hitting the ground running,” said Superintendent Will Smith during a phone interview after the meeting, referencing the fact that Ms. Weber’s first day as principal was a mere two days away, as the first day of school in Point Pleasant Beach was Thursday, Sept. 5.

“I feel fantastic. I am super excited, over the moon,” said Ms. Weber, who in total has spent 22 years as part of the Antrim team.

“I am most looking forward to making connections with the students, the parents, the community, with the teachers. Just making a difference in their lives in a whole new way,” she continued.

The board became aware of Mr. O’Hara’s impending retirement around Aug. 10, according to Mr. Smith, which led to the decision to begin inquiring internally about interest in taking over the position.

