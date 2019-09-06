Manasquan beaches closed Friday and Saturday

MANASQUAN — Manasquan beaches will be closed on Friday and Saturday and swimming will be strictly prohibited, due to the effects of Hurricane Dorian.

Manasquan Office of Emergency Management released a coastal hazard statement that a high surf and rip current advisory is in effect as the hurricane passes “well offshore our area later today and tonight.”

“The greatest threat to the area will be rapidly building surf and dangerous rip currents through Sunday morning. No coastal flooding issues or significant wind impacts are expected with Dorian’s passing,” the statement read.

It states that there is a high rip current risk as waves build to and exceed 10 feet this afternoon through Saturday, which will subside to 3 feet Sunday morning.

Beaches are scheduled to be open on Sunday, Sept 8. They will also be open the following weekend on Sept. 14 and 15. Lifeguards will be on duty from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on those dates.

