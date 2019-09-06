Bay Head School staff receive training for worst-case scenario

On Aug. 27, Lavallette Elementary School Resource Officer Taylar Verrier and Police Sgt. Christian LaCicero traveled to Bay Head School to lead staff members through the beginning of ALICE training, an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate, using a variety of demonstrations, with a Nerf gun and foam ball bullets in tow, to high- light different procedures and measures available through the option-based method.

BAY HEAD — As students enjoyed the last days of summer, staff and faculty returned to Bay Head Elementary School last week to begin training on a new school-wide safety program that showcased how methods other than just simply locking down can be more effective than hiding in a classroom in the event an armed intruder enters the school.

“ALICE is a research-based, proactive options-based program for responding to a violent critical incident. It authorizes and empowers those engaged in such an event to utilize existing building infrastructure, technology, and human action to increase chances of survival,” Officer Verrier told the assembled staff.

“We’re going to teach you how to use everything in the classroom, everything you have in the building to help your survival odds. ALICE is utilized in about 31 percent of the 13,000 school districts, 18 percent of universities, 26 percent of law enforcement agencies and 23 percent of hospitals … schools are where ALICE is mostly integrated.”

