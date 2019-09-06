A Skatepark plan finally gets green light in Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A brand new skateboard park will be built in the borough by Spohn Ranch Skateparks, after years of near misses and divisive back-and-forth between borough council members and residents whenever a skatepark was on the agenda.

It had seemed like Mayor Stephen Reid’s latest proposal to build a skatepark might suffer the same fate, after concerns over its abrupt introduction was voiced by councilmen and residents at the last council meeting. But this week brought a different outcome.

Following a presentation by Spohn Ranch’s Global Director of Skatepark Development, Jason Baldessari, four of the seven councilmen voted “yes” to approve the skateboard park, which will utilize an estimated $215,000 of Open Space Committee funds.

Councilman Paul Kanitra abstained from voting on the matter, and Councilman Tom Migut was the only one on the dais to vote “no.”

“I was over the moon,” said Mayor Reid, following the approval of the skatepark.

“I think this is what I was elected to do four years ago. I want to bring a quality of life to the residents of Point Pleasant Beach, and last night I appreciated the council in supporting me in bringing a skateboard park to the town.”

