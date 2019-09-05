Street repaving, municipal complex upgrades planned

WALL TOWNSHIP — The township committee on Aug. 28 adopted a $3,841,000 capital improvement ordinance that will fund repaving of more than 20 streets in town, as well improvements to Community Park and the township municipal complex.

“We’re on a mission, the last several years, to reinvest in our infrastructure, which for many years was left by the wayside,” said Mayor Kevin P. Orender.

The largest chunk of the funding, $1,825,000, will be for repaving nearly 20 streets throughout the township, as well as associated street curbing and drainage improvements. The biggest project will be the reconstruction of Brighton Avenue, toward a state DOT grant will go.

Some $1,639,000 is to be used for improvements to the municipal complex at 2700 Allaire Road, and at Community Park, situated along Baileys Corner Road just north of the municipal complex.

[cs_more]

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.