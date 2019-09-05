Post Office dedication celebrates space pioneer

BELMAR — The name of a scientist whose work helped kick-start the age of space exploration now adorns Belmar’s post office, which was officially rededicated as the Dr. Walter S. McAfee Post Office Building on Aug 30.

Mr. McAfee once lived in what is now Lake Como. But dozens of his family members from across the country joined elected officials near Three Acre Park to honor the life of a man many regarded as a genius.

It was a very public celebration for a man who spent much of his life working on secret projects for the U.S. Government.

“To have his name here in this post office, a central public building in the place he called home, raised his family, honed his scientific skills and contributed to major space exploration, this moment provides a singular pride and satisfaction to so many of his family, friends and colleagues ,” Marsha Bera-Morris, the youngest daughter of Mr. McAfee, said during a dedication ceremony held on Friday, Aug. 30.

Mr. McAfee was originally born in Ore City, Texas, in 1914.

A lifelong passion for mathematics and astrophysics, along with degrees from Wiley College and Ohio State, eventually lead him to work at Camp Evans, which at that time was a military installation, in Wall, with the goal of advancing radar and radio technology.

