Petition seeks referendum on library project

SEA GIRT — A petition signed by 230 Sea Girt residents challenges a recently approved borough ordinance to fund an expansion and renovation of the current library building to include municipal government space.

The petition, filed on Friday, Aug. 30, seeks to force the planned project onto the November ballot as a referendum question.

The council voted to approve the bond ordinance, 20-2019, on Aug. 14, appropriating $3.5 million and authorizing the issuance of $3,333,333 in bonds all allocated to the possible construction of the new complex. The ordinance only allowed for the designation of funds for the project, not for the construction of any plan.

If the petition is valid, the ordinance will be halted and the borough would not be able to move forward with any part of the project that would require funding from that ordinance.

Borough Administrator Lorraine Carafa is currently vetting all the names on the list and looking to resolve issues.

“We do have 10 days to provide them with a report whether or not the petition would be considered valid or not,” said Ms. Carafa. “We have to determine whether or not we actually can put this question on the ballot for November or would we have to do a special election, we’re still trying to gather the appropriate information for that.”

