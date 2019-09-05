Nicholas DeMauro introduced as new council member

LAKE COMO — The Borough Council has selected Nicholas DeMauro to fill the vacant seat on the council resulting from a recent resignation.

Mr. DeMauro, who is currently also serving on the Lake Como Planning Board, was among three candidates recommended by Democratic Municipal Chairman Michael B. Ryan.

The council term filled by Mr. DeMauro was open due to the resignation of former councilman John Carvelli. Mr. Carvelli was originally elected to serve a three-year term in November 2017 that would have expired in November 2020. Mr. DeMauro will now serve on the council to fill the unexpired term.

“It’s fantastic, everyone should give back to the community,” said Mr. DeMauro when asked how he feels about joining the council.

