Kmart store in Wall to close in December

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Kmart store at 1825 Route 35 will close in December, the company has announced.

“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart stores in Wayne, Trenton, Wall and Somers Point,” in New Jersey, company spokesman Larry Costello stated.

“Liquidation sales are expected to begin in mid-September and the stores are planned to close by mid-December. We encourage customers to continue shopping on Kmart.com for all their product needs,” Mr. Costello stated.

The company did not say how many employees would be affected by the closure.

The local store is one of about 100 Kmart and Sears stores targeted for December closures across the nation.

