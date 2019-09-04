Welcome to the 2019 NFL Football season. Whether you are a diehard football fanatic or are just in it for socializing and snacks, football season brings swarms of people to area bars in Monmouth and Ocean counties to cheer on their favorite teams with their closest friends. And of course, football and food go hand-in-hand with appetizers galore being served alongside the game kickoff. The NFL regular season schedule will hike to it on Thursday, Sept. 5, with the Green Bay Packers going head-to-head against the Chicago Bears. The first regular season Football Sunday will take place on Sunday, Sept. 8, with both New York teams taking the field as the New York Jets face the Buffalo Bills with a 1 p.m. kick-off followed by the New York Giants playing the Dallas Cowboys with a 4 p.m. kick-off. These football food specials are certainly fit for a lineman, but see for yourself come game day by stopping into your favorite local establishment.

BAR ANTICIPATION

Are you ready for some football? Enjoy a full Football Menu fit for a lineman offered all day long with a pregame brunch menu beginning at 10 a.m. and a free buffet in the afternoon. Drink specials include $2.50 Miller Lite pints, $3 Miller Lite bottles, $6.50 Miller Lite pitchers and $4 Corona & Corona Lights.

703 16th Ave., Lake Como

bar-a.com

MARLINS

Sunday NFL Specials feature $10 basket of wings and $9 large plain pies so make sure to bring your appetite. Drink specials include $3 Bud and Bud Light Alum Pints, $9 Bud and Bud Light Pitchers and $13 Bud and Bud Light Towers. Watch every NFL game on 13 large flat screen TVs. There will also be giveaways.

1901 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach

marlinsnj.com

ANCHOR TAVERN

Watch NFL games on 20 HDTVs and enjoy a special Bites Menu on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. that features items ranging in price from $5 to $7, including Buffalo Chicken Sliders, Bavarian Pretzel Sticks, Fried Pickles, Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts and more. Drink specials include $2.50 Bud Light and Miller Lite drafts, $2.75 Bud Light and Miller Lite bottles, $5.50 Well Drinks, Prosecco and featured wines.

713 Main St., Belmar

anchortavernnj.com

RIVER ROCK

Featuring NFL Sundays on River Rock’s 28-foot Video Wall plus 50 TVs. River Rock’s NFL Sundays feature new football menu specials and drink specials. There is not a bad seat in the house.

1600 Route 70, Brick

riverrockbricknj.com

DUKE’S TAVERN & TAP

Featuring 16 TVs & NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Football Specials with Drink Specials.

410 Broadway, Point Pleasant Beach

dukestavernandtap.com

THE IVY LEAGUE & CHAPTER HOUSE BAR & GRILL

Football Sundays include NFL Sunday Ticket with 16 HDTVs and a two-hour Pregame Special with $1 Coors Light Bottles from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays also feature Hangover Specials including $5 Breakfast Sandwiches until 1 p.m. followed by Gametime Food and Drink Specials.

Route 9 North, Howell, ivyleaguegrill.com

Route 9, Howell, chapterhousenj.com

BUM ROGERS

Featuring 30 HD TVs, Food Specials, Raffles and Drink Specials.

2207 S. Central Avenue, Seaside Park

Bumrogerstavern.com

THE BROADWAY BAR & GRILL

Monday, Thursday and Sunday Football Specials feature a $5 Football Menu. Drink Specials include Miller Lite and Coors Light Specials in a 22 oz. Broadway Bar & Grill Mug for a $5 initial purchase with $3 refills. $2.50 Bud and Bud Light 16 oz. Drafts and $4 White Claws.

106 Randall Ave., Point Pleasant Beach

MJS

MJ’s NFL Gameday Food Menu featured from 2019 Season Opener to 2020 Superbowl Sunday with all new 2019/2020 featured items like juicky, garlicky Roast Pork and Provolone Sandwich, Cheesy Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Steak Bites, Handmade Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Meatball Sliders on Garlic Bread Rolls and a variety of specialty flatbreads. MJ’s is home of the $2 Miller Lite Draft and other specials include $3 Yuengling drafts every Sunday and huge 16 oz. Stoli Vodka pints for $8.

1213 Sycamore Avenue, Tinton Falls

845 Route 34, Matawan

1005 Route 35 N, Middletown

3205 Route 66 West, Neptune

19 Summerhill Road, Spotswood

905 Bay Blvd., Bayville

36 Beach Rd., Monmouth Beach [Restaurant, BYO & Grill]

mjsrestaurant.com

FRANKIE’S BAR & GRILL AND ROD’S OLDE IRISH TAVERN

Watch all your NFL games with Direct TV, 10 TVs and satellites at both locations as well as a Full Food Menu and Drink Specials.

414 Richmond Ave., Point Pleasant Beach

frankiesbarandgrille.com

507 Washington Blvd., Sea Girt

rodstavern.com

ST. STEPHEN’S GREEN

Featuring a “Taste of the Irish” with delicious fare as well as a large beer selection and Beer and Drink Specials to accompany your Sunday football games.

2031 Highway 71, Spring Lake Heights

ssgpub.com

REEF & BARREL

Sunday Football with $1 Mugs and Half-Price Wings, 1st-and-10 Specials for football, $1 domestic mugs, $2 domestic pints, $3 domestic bottles and green tea shots, $4 import bottles, $5 pints of Margaritas and Bloodies and more.

Rt. 71 and Sea Girt Avenue, Manasquan

reefandbarrel.com

LEGGETT’S SAND BAR

Enjoy Pie and Pitcher Specials, Wing and Pitcher Specials and a Free Fantasy League with weekly prizes and a grand prize for the winner of the league. Featuring over 30 flat-screen TVs, $2.75 Bud and Bud Lights, $5 Tito’s Vodka mixed drinks and $4 Bloody Marys and Mimosas from noon to 3 p.m. A new special is $4 Bob & Viv Black Cherry Spiked Seltzers.

217 First Ave., Manasquan

leggetts.us

THE SALTY WHALE

Watch every NFL game and enjoy a Full Food Menu as well as a Full Selection of Beer, and even Wine, on tap and drinks.

390 E Main St., Manasquan

thesaltywhale.com

CORNERSTONE KITCHEN & TAP

Football Fan Favorites featuring 12 TVs, $6 Football Menu, $2 Miller Lite Draft Specials during all NFL games, $6 Miller Lite Pitchers, $4 Stoli Drinks, $4 Jack Daniels – all flavors and giveaways.

21 South Hope Chapel Road, Jackson

cktjackson.com

COURT JESTER SALOON & EATERY

Football Specials featured during Saturday and Sunday NFL and NCAA games as well as Monday Night Football with Wing & Taco Specials, Monster Mug Specials and a Wing-Eating Contest.

16 E Main St., Freehold

1077 Rt. 34, Aberdeen

courtjesternj.com

EVENTIDE GRILLE

Featuring Football Direct TV Sunday Ticket with Food and Drink Specials.

1400 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright

eventidegrille.com

AMENDMENT 21

Food, fun and football with $2.50 Domestic 16 oz. cans, $5 Basket of Fries and 50-cent Bone-in and Boneless Wings during all games.

521 Arnold Ave., Point Pleasant Beach

amendmenttwentyone.com

PROVING GROUND WATERFRONT DINING

NFL Ticket watch all the games here with over 40 TVs and enjoy Food and Drink Specials.

56 Shrewsbury Ave., Highlands

theprovingground.com

BAKER’S WATER STREET

Water Street features all the Major Sports Networks, NFL Ticket, College Football and more on 21 HDTVS and Wi-Fi Access for all Fantasy Sports Fans. Watch all the games and enjoy Happy Hour Food and Drink Specials on Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m. as well as Corona & Corona Lights for $4.50. Food specials include Wings, Nacho Platter, Pickle Chips, Beef Sliders and more.

4 Robbins Pkwy, Toms River

bakerswaterstreet.com

BEACHCOMBER BAR & GRILL

Football destination to watch all the games at the “Comber” and enjoy food and drinks.

100 Ocean Terrace & Dupont Ave. on the Boardwalk, Seaside Heights

beachcomberbar.com

KLEE’S BAR & GRILL

NFL Ticket, watch all the games here and grab some game-day grub.

101 Blvd., Seaside Heights

kleesbarandgrill.com

BEACON 70

Football Sundays featuring every game on 60 HD screens and a suspended 18-foot Video Wall with Stadium Surround Sound, Live Entertainment, Game Day Platters and Giveaways, 36 beers and great cocktails. Free Wings with every large pitcher or beer tower. Beacon 70 features multiple Food & Drink Specials all throughout both NCAA & NFL games.

799 Rt. 70, Brick

beacon70.com

THE PIG & PARROT

Check out The Pig & Parrot for football season with 14 TVs and great Food and Drink Specials. The Pig & Parrot’s Football Program includes Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday features. Thursdays are Yuengs and Wings featuring $3 Pints and $5 Baskets of Wings, Saturdays and Sundays include 30 Wings for $28 and Mondays include $10 Burger and a Beer and $10 Nachos and a Beer [Miller Lite, Coors Light, Yuengling].

201 Union Lane, Brielle

thepigandparrot.com

THE SITTING DUCK AND THE POUR HOUSE

Cheer on your favorite football teams while enjoying a large selection of rotating Tap Beers, Great Food, Great Service and Great Prices.

104 Myrtle Ave., Long Branch

sittingduckrestaurant.com

640 Shrewsbury Ave., Tinton Falls

pourhouserestaurant.com