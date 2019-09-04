Beacon 70 boasts great food, great drinks and great times

Beacon 70 opened its doors nearly two years ago and it continues to be a beacon to the community as a full-service restaurant, sports bar and marina.

THE BEGINNING OF BEACON 70

“The past two years have been an incredible journey … we are so very proud to be a part of the amazing community surrounding us here in Brick,” said Vincent Costa, general manager.

While Beacon 70 brought new life to an old building, the establishment itself was in fact built by using reclaimed wood from the iconic Beacon Manor Hotel. In addition to its historic roots, Beacon 70 brings many modern age elements to its establishment as well. It boasts a suspended 18-foot video wall, 60 HD screens, stadium surround sound and intelligent lighting.

The interior design also features two full bars, a waterfront folding glass wall, 10-foot see through glass fireplace and a 19th century Industrial Modern Steampunk design. Beacon 70’s hours of operation are Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Beacon 70 is more than just a great bar and restaurant as the establishment strives to give back whenever they can.

“We are always looking to the future for new and better ways to serve our community,” said Costa. “For instance, our many charity events, one of which just ended where we raised funds to partner a veteran Marine with a service dog.”

Always putting its customers at the forefront, Beacon 70 has plans for growth moving forward.

“Also, we have plans to put an outdoor deck on the rear of our building so that our guests can enjoy the views of our beautiful marina up close,” he added.

FOOD FOCUS

The great food Beacon 70 boasts comes from menu offerings such as brick oven artisan pizza, handcrafted Pat LaFrieda burgers, a raw bar, wings, seafood, steaks and more. “Chef Abe was the head chef in this very same building when it was the Pilot House,” shared Costa.

“This menu is a collaboration between Chef Abe, our owners and myself,” added Costa. “Chef brought a real honest and creative aspect to this menu. None of our success would be possible without him and our amazing kitchen team.”

Costa gave the inside scoop on both his menu favorites as well as Beacon 70 customer favorites. When it comes to starters, Costa notes that his personal favorites are the Japanese Steamed Buns made with sweet soy braised pork belly, sriracha slaw, pickled cucumber, scallion and Japanese mayo as well as the Beacon 70 Crab Cake made with panko, crusted jumbo lump Maryland crab meat, lemon mustard remoulade and a charred pineapple salsa.

Customer favorite starters include Crispy Buffalo Spring Rolls made with shredded buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese and served with a side of ranch dipping sauce and house-made Coconut Shrimp, which are flash fried golden brown with chipotle sweet and sour dipping sauce on the side.

The menu also features a Dips & Chips section perfect for starting your meal with both the house-made Guacamole or Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip as top contenders. The guacamole starts off with avocado, lime, onion, tomato, cilantro and sea salt and is served with a side of tortilla chips. The Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip is also housemade with creamy romano, parmesan and mozzarella served with warm pita points.

Buffalo wings and boneless wings are offered in various size options and are perfectly coated in the signature Beacon 70 sauce of your choice. Popular sauce choices include Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo Hot and Maker’s Mark BBQ.

All of Beacon 70’s artisan pizzas are hand tossed and baked in their brick ovens. The pizza options are almost endless, but can’t-miss selections are Meat Me at the Beacon which is tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, bacon and sausage. The Prosciutto Pear starts off with prosciutto, sliced pear, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula and balsamic glaze.

Handcrafted burgers are another big part of the menu and all Beacon 70 burgers are made from their own custom blend of 100 percent Black Angus Flat Iron, Brisket and Short Rib, which is fresh ground by Pat LaFrieda. Must tries are the Pickle Fry Burger topped with pickle fries, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, housemade ranch and crispy onions, as well as, the Whiskey Burger with Maker’s Mark BBQ sauce, bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato and crispy onions.

MORE OFFERINGS

The fall season and football are upon us and Beacon 70 is making sure its be your go-to destination. “Our guests get to enjoy both NCAA and NFL games on our 18-foot video wall and over 60 TVs where we can broadcast 15 different games at any given time,” said Costa. “Plus multiple food and drink specials all throughout both NCAA & NFL games.”

In addition to weekly specials, live entertainment and game watching experiences, Beacon 70 offers even more to set itself apart from other restaurants and bars in the area.

“All of our dishes are made in-house,” he said.”We receive the freshest seafood from local fishing boats.

“We strive every single day to give our guests, what we like to call, ‘The Beacon Experience,'” added Costa. “This means providing the best possible service using the freshest possible ingredients in an environment that inspires and makes them feel special.”

For more Beacon 70 happenings, full food and drink specials, a detailed list of specials and more, visit beacon70.com online.