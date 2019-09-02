Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run incident

BRICK — Police are investigating the death of an unidentified man who they say was struck and killed by a vehicle that “fled the scene” of an incident outside 235 Drum Road on Sunday night.

A statement issued by Brick Township police reported, “It appears that the subject was walking east on Drum Point Road, on the shoulder of the roadway when he was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling eastbound. The hit and run vehicle is believed to be a mid to late 90s model Dodge 1500 work van. It would have damage to the front passenger side including a broken headlight assembly.”

According to the statement, police officers arrived at the site in response to a report of “an unconscious/unresponsive male subject lying on the front lawn of the residence” at 10:45 p.m. Sunday. The man, whose identify was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also responding were the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, which is assisting in the investigation, as well as the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit, which processed the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information pertaining to it is asked to contact Brick Township police at (732) 262-1141.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.