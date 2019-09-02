LobsterFest, with big crowds, returns to Bradley Beach

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach boardwalk was bustling with residents and visitors all weekend as the borough welcomed back it’s annual LobsterFest seafood celebration, after a one-year interruption.

The smell of buttered lobster pervaded the entire length of the boardwalk on Saturday and Sunday as patrons waited in long lines to sample succulent seafood and other festival fare.

LobsterFest 2019 featured something for all visitors, from food to crafts and live music from several bands.

“This has been such a great day and Bradley Beach, and could you have asked for better weather?” said Sandy Hill, of Mahwah as she ate a fried flounder sandwich on Sunday.

“Look at the boardwalk. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen it this crowded up here,” she said.

The popular annual event was cancelled in 2018, following the collapse of its traditional sponsor, the Bradley Beach Chamber of Commerce. This year’s festival was organized by the borough.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.