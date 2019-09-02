Police say Ewing teen, 15, is apparent drowning victim

SPRING LAKE — A 15-year-old boy, believed by police to have been a drowning victim, has yet to be found, Spring Lake police have confirmed. The missing teen has been identified by police as Josiah Jeremiah Robison of Ewing.



An updated posted on the police department’s update reports the following:



At approximately 2:45 pm September 01, the Spring Lake Police Department and Spring Lake Borough Lifeguards responded to two (2) juvenile swimmers in distress on Brighton Avenue Beach.

A by-stander that was in the water was able to reach the female victim, and with the assistance of the Lifeguards were able to get her to the beach safely. The 15-year-old male, Josiah Jeremiah Robison of Ewing, NJ was unable to be located.

Lifeguards and Law Enforcement from the New Jersey State Police, United States Coast Guard, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, Spring Lake Heights, Sea Girt, Belmar, Manasquan, and Wall all assisted in the search of the waters from Ludlow Avenue Beach to Jersey Avenue Beach. After approximately four hours, we were still unable to locate Robison. The Spring Lake Police and assisting agencies will continue our search for the victim. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this tragedy.

Anyone who may have information in regards to this incident please reach out to Detective Sergeant Christopher Kucinski at 732-449-1234 ckucinski@springlakepolice.org

Earlier, Spring Lake Police Chief Edward Kerr said that approximately 75 to 100 lifeguards were on the scene searching for the victim.

“They did line searches, they broke up into teams, they did methodical line searches on multiple beaches with negative results,” Chief Kerr said.

