Shore spirit ignites at locals bonfire

POINT PLEASANT BEACH- Locals can ring in the end of benny season with live music, free pizza and s’mores by the fire at the borough’s second annual Locals Summer Bonfire at the Maryland Avenue Beach, hosted by the Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 6 to 10 p.m.

While the borough has celebrated the end of the summer season with a bonfire in the past, this is the second year the bonfire will take place on the beach.

In addition to one giant bonfire, the committee will set up multiple small fire pits for children to make s’mores over.

“It’s just a great opportunity after the crowds have dispersed to enjoy the nice weather, and come out to an event and meet your friends and neighbors, sit around, watch a fire and hear some live music,” said Doug Vitale, an organizer of the locals summer bonfire, who also wants to remind those who plan to attend that the bonfire is a non-swimming event. A lifeguard will be present at the beach to make sure no one enters the water.

Dentist, a band based in Asbury Park, will once again play live music at the bonfire. So far, pizza has been donated by Jimmy’s Cucina, located at 201 Broadway, and according to Mr. Vitale, he is in the process of securing a few more pizza donations.

