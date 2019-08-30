New Jersey Transit officer arrested after altercation

BELMAR — An off-duty New Jersey Transit [NJT] police officer was arrested following an altercation with several individuals in Belmar Thursday night, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced Friday.

Transit Police Officer Kevin O’Brien, of Asbury Park, was arrested after the incident, which occurred on the porch of a house on 11th and Ocean avenues, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office. Officer O’Brien is accused of striking a female, who was among the individuals.

When the woman’s family members came to her aid, Officer O’Brien’s weapon became dislodged and, while he was attempting to regain possession of the gun, it accidentally discharged. No injuries resulted.

The Belmar Police Department responded to the disturbance at approximately 11:41 p.m. on Thursday evening and arrested Officer O’Brien. He has been charged with Simple Assault, a disorderly persons offense and Disorderly Conduct, a petty disorderly persons offense.

He was also charged with violating a local ordinance by discharging a firearm within the borough.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.