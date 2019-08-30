Kickflipping the script on girls skateboarding

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Every week since this summer began, a group of local girls have been taking over the newly constructed skatepark on Bernie J. Cooke park for an opportunity to hang out and learn to skateboard from other local women in their community.

Skateboarding has long been a male-dominated sport, which is why Pink Pineapple Surf School founder Becky Bert thought she could give local girls an opportunity to learn how to skate a couple of years ago indoors in Asbury Park.

“We started it because surfing in New Jersey isn’t year-round unless you’re hardcore and want to go out in the winter. Some of the girls do, but not all,” Ms. Burt said.

“A lot of the girls could skate, but never really got into it. And skating is a lot like surfing, but it can be super intimidating, you know? You go to a skatepark and it’s like all guys and girls aren’t usually just going to show up to a skatepark and try to learn how to skate.”

Ms. Burt, whose school is based in Manasquan, began the girls-skate sessions in 2016 at Fourth Union in Asbury Park, which closed before moving to the Pro Skate Shop in Belmar in 2017, which also closed leaving her with no indoor skate venue to hold the sessions for girls.

“Then they opened up the Brick skatepark this spring and they allow us to do the girls skate meet up every Monday so we’re going to continue until the fall,” she said.

This past Monday, the skatepark was packed with a mix of Pink Pineapple skaters and local skaters out enjoying the nice weather. The girls skate meetups, as they’re called, are open to all girls of all levels that show up, from just beginning to girls that are advanced.

