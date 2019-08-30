NJ Transit: Man killed in accident was thrown from motorcycle

MANASQUAN — An NJ Transit spokesman said Thursday afternoon that a preliminary investigation has revealed that Richard John Caputo II, whose body was found at a railroad crossing earlier this week, had been thrown from his motorcycle onto the train tracks.

Jim Smith said in an email to The Coast Star that NJ Transit will continue to investigate the incident.

Mr. Caputo, 23, of Whiting, was identified as the victim of a motorcycle accident at the Stockton Lake Boulevard railroad crossing in Manasquan early Tuesday morning.



The crew of an early morning train from Bay Head had spotted Mr. Caputo’s body and a motorcycle on the tracks, according to NJ Transit.

According to his obituary, Mr. Caputo is a graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School and Ocean County College. Friends of his family are raising funds for funeral expenses on a Facebook page. A post on the page quotes Charles McKeon Sr. announcing, “Today my best friend lost his son to a motorcycle accident. Times have been tough for this retired State Trooper having to help many in his family financially… Please donate.”

NJ Transit spokesman Nathan Rudy said Tuesday the crew of the 4:54 a.m. North Jersey Coast Line train from Bay Head to New York “reported the discovery of a body and a motorcycle on the tracks” near the Manasquan station at about 5:15 a.m. Train personnel reported that the train “did not strike the individual,” Mr. Rudy said.





