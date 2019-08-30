Antrim principal retires, looks to see the world

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — After 33 years in education, with 15 of those years as principal of G. Harold Antrim Elementary School, Thomas O’Hara has decided it’s time for a change.

“I hit the magic number age-wise and year-wise in education, and I’m young enough to find something else to do and that’s what I plan on doing. That’s really why I’m going to retire. Just to stop one career and start another career,” said Mr. O’Hara.

Today is his last day as principal of the elementary school. His replacement is still in the works, and according to district Superintendent William Smith, the Point Pleasant Beach Board of Education will have a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 a.m. to appoint a new principal in time for the opening of school, two days later.

After living in the local area for his entire life, Mr. O’Hara said he would like to find a position where he can travel and see other parts of the country, or the world.

“I’ve never been to Europe, so maybe I’ll get to Europe sometime. Even just seeing different parts of the United States. I was raised in Point Pleasant Beach, and lived here a majority of my life. Being from this area from 2- or 3-years-old to now, it’s time to see other parts of the country and other parts of the world. If I can find a job where I hit different parts of the country and different parts of the year, that would be great too, because then I get to see something different,” he said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.