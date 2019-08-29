LobsterFest returns this weekend

BRADLEY BEACH— LobsterFest is set for a comeback this weekend, after a 2018 cancellation caused by the collapse of its sponsoring organization.

LobsterFest 2019 will return to its traditional location, the borough’s beachfront promenade along Ocean Avenue, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 and continue on Sunday, Sept 1 until 6 p.m.

Borough officials, who have taken over event formerly run the by the Bradley Beach Chamber of Commerce, expect the revival to draw thousands of visitors.

LobsterFest had traditionally been held at the end of June, but earlier this year the borough announced it would be moved to the end of August. The mid-summer schedule had presented “a lot of problems … involving traffic,” said George Bachar, a member of the organizing committee.

“That’s why we decided to see if we could have it at the end of the season.”

More than 150 vendors have been signed up for the festival and Mayor Gary Engelstad is upbeat about its restoration, following the chamber’s implosion last year.

“I just think it’s a grand finale to a really good summer,” the mayor said. “We are looking forward to lots of visitors on our boardwalk and on our beaches and, as always, we thank the organizing committee for all the hard work to make this happen.”

