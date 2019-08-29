Labor Day weekend concert and movie at Main Beach

MANASQUAN — Manasquan Beach is holding its final beach concert and movie of the summer season this Labor Day weekend at Main Beach.

Local band, “Deep Six,” will perform on the Main Beach stage from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Then at around 8:15 p.m., the movie “Jaws” will be screened.

“Jaws” was originally set to be shown on Monday, Aug. 26, however the viewing was postponed due to an equipment failure, according to Erik Ertle, beach and recreation superintendent.

The Manasquan Beach office will also be open this weekend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, and will close for the season on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Mr. Ertle said that several Manasquan beaches will be manned with lifeguards on Tuesday, Sept. 3, as well as the weekends of Sept. 7 and 8, and Sept. 14 and 15. Lifeguards will be on duty from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on those dates.

“Water entry is strictly prohibited at unguarded beaches. Beach patrol staff will be on hand ensuring all guests are swimming in the presence of a lifeguard,” he said.

He also said that weekday coverage for the two weeks following Labor Day is still being discussed “as proper staffing to effectively guard the beach may not be available.” The final decision will be posted on the Manasquan Borough website.

