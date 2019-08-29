Fundraiser to be held for 14-year-old Avon girl

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon community has come together to organize a fundraiser for 14- year-old Ava Phillips, which will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8 at The Headliner, in Neptune City.

Earlier this year, Ava was diagnosed with Philadelphia Chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia [Ph + ALL], a rare subtype of the most common childhood cancer.

Joan O’Hear, one of the organizers of the event, dubbed 4AvaStrong, said the community wants to show the Phillips family support as they navigate the “long road ahead of them.”

“The whole town’s behind them and whatever support they need,” Ms. O’Hear said. “It’s about everybody coming together and making sure Ava knows she’s not alone in this and that everybody’s here to back her up and her family.”

The fundraiser will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. and will feature an auction, live music and food, along with children’s activities taking place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“We really wanted [the fundraiser] to be family friendly … we wanted to make sure the kids had lots to do,” she said.

