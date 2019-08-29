Food pantry holding drive for Hunger Action Month

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Food Pantry is holding a food drive to coincide with “Hunger Action Month” taking place during September.

Participating businesses around Manasquan will have blue donation bins for nonperishable food items, paper products and pet food.

“This is by far the best community for support,” said Candice Talleur, manager of the Manasquan Food Pantry.

“Any time we [the pantry] reach out and put something on Facebook or tell people we need something, this community comes through in the biggest way, it’s amazing.”

The following businesses will be collecting items for the food drive: Algonquin Arts Theatre, B C Woof Natural Pet, Manasquan Borough Hall, Bouquets to Remember, The Coast Star, Cutter’s Cove, Darcy Park, Dietrich Opticians, Manasquan Public Library, Mathnasium of Brielle, Modern Pilates, Norton’s Main Scoop, Parker Agency, Provident Bank in Manasquan and Wall, Quinnderella’s Toys, Weston Gallery and Yellow Daisy.

According to Ms. Talleur, the pantry will also have a booth at Brielle Day on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Brielle Park.

She said this is the second year the pantry has asked merchants to collect food and she is happy with the growing support for the pantry.

